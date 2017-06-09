Scarborough fire crews release man stuck in railings trying to retrieve keys

A fire crew had to release a man who was stuck in railings after he tried to retrieve keys flung away by his partner.

The incident took place on Huntriss Row, Scarborough, at around 7.52pm last night.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Resuce Service spokesperson said: "Scarborough crews released a male trapped in railings by use of ladders and other equipment after he became stuck fast attempting to retrieve his keys which had been flung over the railings by his partner."