Scarborough hotel under Thai ownership

Scarborough's historic Crown Spa Hotel has been bought by the Bangkok-based Compass Hospitality in a rumoured £15 million deal.

In addition to the 12 properties under management in the UK, Compass Hospitality operates a portfolio of both branded and white label products in Thailand and Malaysia.

The company’s full set of properties under management total to 44 and is set to grow further across both regions with headquarter offices in Bangkok and Manchester.

The hotel, Scarborough's only four-star venue, houses 116 rooms spread over four floors.

The Crown Spa Health Club boasts comprehensive fitness and recreational facilities and has recently been named the UK’s 3rd best health club by the Flame Awards.

Matthew Welbourn, Executive Vice President of Operations in the UK for Compass Hospitality, said: “The Crown Spa Hotel in Scarborough is a promising addition to the Compass Hospitality Group portfolio in the UK.

"The hotel is very popular and well located to suit a wide range of travellers, and we will continue to constantly strive at improving the overall experience for guests across the entire portfolio.”

He added: “As a group, Compass Hospitality is always in active search for the right three and four-star business and leisure properties across the UK, and we are planning several more openings in 2017 and 2018.”

Compass Hospitality’s President and CEO, Harmil Singh, added: “The UK continues to be an exciting market for Compass, and we are continuing to better grasp the different challenges facing the UK as compared to those faced back in Asia.

"We are constantly learning to adapt and ultimately shine in a market where we see real potential for growth. The Crown Spa Hotel is a welcome step in the right direction for us, and we are optimistic in going ahead.”