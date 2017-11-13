Scarborough man jailed for sexually abusing two girls

A Scarborough man has been jailed for sexually abusing two 13-year-old girls he groomed.

Reece Michael Hudson, aged 20, initially denying multiple charges for sexual offences including engaging in penetrative sexual activity, inciting to engage in sexual activity and possessing indecent photographs.

But he pleaded guilty to multiple offences prior to sentencing.

One of the victims was aged only 13 when she was first targeted by a then 15-year-old Hudson.



The other was also 13 when a 15-year-old Hudson began abusing her between 2013 and 2015.

Hudson was arrested in June 2016 when the latter victim made a complaint to North Yorkshire Police.

The other victim then bravely came forward and an extensive investigation was conducted to bring Hudson to justice.

Detective Constable Alex Parker, who led the Scarborough Serious Crime Team investigation, said: “Reece Hudson is a despicable individual who preyed on young and vulnerable girls for his own sexual gratification. He utilised social media to groom in his offending, and callously took advantage of them.

“I am glad he is now facing up to the consequences of his sickening behaviour, and I truly hope his victims can gain some comfort and begin to rebuild their lives knowing he has been sent to prison.

“I have nothing but admiration for the bravery the victims have shown in this case. It proves again that it is never too late to make a complaint to the police. Victims can be assured that professional support is readily available and our officers will do everything possible to seek justice.”

Hudson was sentenced to two years and four months at York Crown Court on Friday (10 November 2017).

He was also made subject of notification requirements as a sex offender for 10 year and an eight year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.