Scarborough man threw garden ornament through police station window

A Scarborough man has been jailed for three years after a Police Community Support Officer broke her glasses when she was hit by a garden ornament thrown through a police station window.

Troy Craig Park, 27, from Eastfield and formerly of East Knapton, was found guilty by jury of assault and criminal damage. A police spokesman said: “On the night of August 15, 2015, two PCSOs were patrolling the Eastfield area and encountered Park who was in an agitated state and was verbally abusive towards them.

“A short time later, they returned to Eastfield police station and were carrying out administrative duties when a concrete garden ornament was thrown through the ground floor window.

“The ornament bounced off a desk into the face of one of the PCSOs, hitting her in the face and chest, breaking her spectacles and causing bruising and numerous cuts to her face, neck, chest, jaw and ribs.”

Park was arrested four days later and subsequently charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence but was found guilty following a three-day trial at York Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and a further eight months’ imprisonment for an unrelated assault.

The officer was off work for three weeks but made a full recovery.