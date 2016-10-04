Scarborough schools target of new standards drive

SCARBOROUGH will be one of the first targets of a new £60m drive to help disadvantaged children.

Education Secretary Justine Greening today announced the town will be one of the first ‘New Opportunity Areas’ launched by the Government.

These areas will receive extra money from the Government to improve school standards along with a raft of other measures including better careers advice and more apprenticeship opportunities.

Scarborough was one of six areas identified today with a further four set to the share the funding.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Ms Greening said: “This Conservative Government is determined to build a country that works for everyone, and education is at the heart of that ambition. Opportunity Areas will help local children get the best start in life, no matter what their background.

“Ensuring all children can access high-quality education at every stage is critical. This is about giving children in these areas the right knowledge and skills, advice at the right time, and great experiences.

“My department will work with local authorities, education and skills providers, businesses, and the wider community, not just to focus on what we can do to help inside schools, but also create the opportunities outside school that will raise sights and broaden horizons for young people.”

The initiative follows Prime Minister Theresa May’s declaration that she wants all young people to be able to achieve their potential.

It will also be seen as an attempt to demonstrate that the Government’s approach to raise standards is not focused purely on plans to open new grammar schools.