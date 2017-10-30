Scarborough shoplifter given community order and curfew

A 22-year-old Scarborough woman has been given a community order and put under curfew and must wear an electronic tag after pleading guilty to multiple shoplifting offences.

Kayleigh Smythe of Aberdeen Walk was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to three offences of shop theft at Poundstretcher and Tesco between September 26-29.

Smythe was also issued with a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay compensation to the stores.

Detective Constable David Adams, of Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “Smythe has shown a brazen disregard for the law by walking in to the stores and helping herself to retail stock which she had no intention of paying for. Her greed got the better of her and she was caught on CCTV resulting in these convictions which will now stay with her, on record for life.

“The annual bill for UK retail crime soared to £613m last year which is the highest level since records began. It is a huge issue for society and has serious implications for the economy of our country. Some people it as a victimless crime but it isn’t. Retail thefts cause both large stores and smaller, independent businesses great financial losses which are then passed on to law-abiding customers who pay for their goods using their hard-earned wages.

“This conviction will now be on record for the rest of the defendant’s life, affecting her chances of employment and making something of her life. I hope it sends a message to other young people of the consequences of committing crime.”