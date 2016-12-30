Scheme on track to create 1,000 jobs in Yorkshire

A social enterprise support programme is on track to repeat previous successes in London and the South East in creating more than a thousand jobs by 2020.

The scheme, run by HRH the Prince of Wales’s charity Business in the Community, alongside lead corporate partner Asda and development partner Interserve, is working with local Yorkshire social enterprises to help their businesses grow.

Titled arc Yorkshire, the initiative was kicked off in early 2016 with a target of social enterprises creating 1,000 jobs across the region by 2020 and is based on a similar scheme from Business in the Community to create a lasting legacy from London 2012 in the Olympic host boroughs, and later expanded to West London.

Jane Pritchard, Enterprise and Culture Director Business in the Community said: “The programme has supported the creation of almost 4,500 jobs in London and the South East.

“We are delighted that arc Yorkshire is on course to replicate this success by bringing businesses and social enterprises together to create jobs, stimulate local economies and change lives throughout this region.”

Two arc social enterprises who are benefitting from this support are Legacy Sport CIC in Huddersfield, which promotes healthy and active lifestyles by delivering PE, sport and health programmes and Leeds based Shine, a bright modern inspiring place for conferences, events and workspace incorporating a café, art gallery and outside catering. Shine is a venue with a difference, providing employment opportunities for women currently in prison through a day release

programme.

Over the past few years, the Legacy Sport’s team has grown and evolved quickly.

Managing director, Shaun Fox, has been working with Interserve’s head of HR, Jonathan Gallie, to advise on developing a robust organisational infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth as the business expands.

Jonathan has also been helping Shaun on Legacy Sport’s HR management and training processes to ensure that staff have structured development plans in place along with supporting training.

Mr Fox said: “Jonathan and his team are providing invaluable support for us at this important period of Legacy Sport’s growth, enabling us to accelerate our impact in our local communities.”

Shine’s managing director, Dawn O’Keefe, joined arc earlier this year and was looking for support on the organisation’s IT strategy and the onsite IT services they deliver to clients and users of the venue.

Ms O’Keefe was connected to Shan Kayshap, technical team manager at Asda, to advise on the appropriate IT infrastructure to support the business and its customers.

Mr Kayshap is currently conducting meetings with relevant people at Shine, reviewing their current IT model and recommending improvements towards their IT strategy and upgrading requirements.