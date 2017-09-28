Schoolgirl badly injured in hit and run in North Yorkshire

Have your say

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was a hit by a car as she got off a school bus.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after the accident in Byram near Knottingley this afternoon.

It happened around 3.30pm when the girl got off her bus on West Acres, crossed the road and was hit by a red Vauxhall Astra, that failed to stop at the scene.

The victim was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police enquiries led officers to arrest a local man in his thirties and recover the suspect vehicle in Knottingley.

He remains in police custody.

The road is currently closed while officers examine the scene.