Sci-fi style wind ‘baffles’ installed at Leeds’ notorious Bridgewater Place skyscraper

They may look like something from a science fiction movie, but organisers behind these wind ‘baffles’, installed this week, hope they will put an end to Bridgewater Place’s gust problems.

The three specially-designed structures are being erected over Water Lane to ease high winds.

Motorists travelling in the city centre could face delays as a new scheme to combat notoriously high winds is installed.

Work to install three ‘baffles’, which aim to slow down wind, is now underway at the Bridgewater Place skyscraper.

The work is expected to take until at least October 22 to complete, and road closures are now in place.

It comes after a man was killed close to the skyscraper when a lorry blew over in 2011 during high winds.

Water Lane is now closed near to Bridgewater Place, at the junction with Neville Street.