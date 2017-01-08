Halifax has​ ​unveiled Scooby-Doo as the latest ​cartoon character to feature in its new TV advertising campaign.

​The bank said that f​ollowing the success of its Top Cat campaign ​- ​which made Halifax the only bank to feature in Adwatch’s most memorable ads of 2016​ -​ it has teamed up with adam&eveDBB for the latest ad which sees Scooby-Doo and the ​g​ang​ ​escaping the clutches of a mummy by scooting in to a Halifax branch.

The ​​mystery-solving​ ​gang find out how Halifax rewards its customers with money back through everyday purchases.

Scooby-Doo will also feature in branch and online advertising, as well as social media to promote​ ​Halifax’s cashback extras campaign.

The advert features Halifax colleagues as extras.

Russell Galley, ​m​anaging ​d​irector, Halifax said: “Scooby-Doo is the third iconic character to​ ​feature in our re-energised advertising campaign, dialling up our desire to stand apart from other banks and be on the side of our customers.

​"​Our TV ad featuring Top Cat last year generated our biggest ever social media engagement with more than four million views on Facebook and Twitter, so we wanted to follow up this success with another much-loved character.

“Just like the previous stars of our ads, Scooby and the ​g​ang help us demonstrate our commitment to helping customers to be better off, showing that whoever comes through our doors will be welcomed by our friendly, down-to-earth colleagues.”

Catherine Kehoe, ​m​anaging ​d​irector, ​g​roup ​b​rands and ​m​arketing, Halifax, added:​ ​“The campaign is all about getting Halifax back to what it does best with advertising that gets talked about and engages customers. Scooby-Doo is such an iconic character and universally loved – the perfect character to demonstrate how we reward customers who bank with us.”