Scotty T Leeds panto cancelled early after cast members quit over pay row

A LEEDS pantomime has shut down early after cast members walked out of the show amid claims they had not been fully-paid.

The White Rose Theatre’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs show has been running in a marquee in the grounds of The Tetley in Leeds since December 9.

Scotty T

Cast members performed a matinee show yesterday, (Thurs Dec 29) but the audience was told the evening show was cancelled just minutes before it was due to start.

Geordie Shore star Scotty T had already pulled out of his role as Prince Charming in the pantomime before Christmas claiming a row over money.

Deborah De Vittoris, of PR and marketing company Hairy Lemon and Pink Gorilla said she had been promoting the show on behalf of the organisers.

Miss De Vittoris said: “The entire cast had been promised full payment for a number of weeks. The cast refused to go on stage on Thursday night because they haven’t been fully paid. Jimmy Cricket announced to the audience that the show was cancelled.”

Faith Vescovi, 38, of Belle Isle, was waiting the show to start with her seven-year-old daugher Jessica and two other family members.

Miss Vescovi said the four tickets had cost £71.50 and her party spent around £15 on drinks and snacks ahead of the show, adding: “We sat down and five minutes before 7pm we were told it was cancelled. The tickets were Christmas presents from Jessica’s grandma. We had been looking forward to it and were upset. We were told it was cancelled after we had spent more money on food and drink.”

A statement from The Directors Liberty Events (Leeds) Ltd has been posted on the White Rose Theatre’s website this afternoon, which reads: “It is with the deepest regret and our sincere apologies to patrons that due to industrial issues that Liberty Events (Leeds) Ltd hereby advise the remaining scheduled performances of the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the White Rose Theatre, Leeds are cancelled.

“Those performances are as follows: - Friday 30th Dec - 2:00p.m. & 7:00p.m. / Saturday 31st December 1:00p.m. & 5:00p.m. / Sunday 1st January 1:00p.m. & 5:00p.m.

“Applications for full refunds for the aforesaid performances effected and the 7:00p.m. performance of Thursday 29th December should be addressed to our contact page.”

In a statement after he left the show, Scotty T said: “I would like to apologise to everyone who has purchased tickets for the event and I’m so sorry that I will no longer be a part of this performance

“I am sad that I have not been able to finish my commitment to the rest of the cast.

“I apologise to anyone who was hoping to see me in the performance, but I hope you understand my reasons.”

Scotty T found fame after memorable appearances on Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and the 17th series of Celebrity Big Brother, where he walked away as the winner.