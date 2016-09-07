Scrutiny of first major buildings in masterplan

TWO MAJOR projects which form the first phase of a £520m masterplan to overhaul Leeds University campus will come under scrutiny tomorrow.

Councillors are due to consider two separate planning applications for a new enterprise and innovation hub and a science and computing building.

The £40m University Innovation and Enterprise Centre (UIEC), expected to open in 2018, will provide office and laboratory space for technology-led companies to develop and grow. It is expected that the UIEC will create 97 new full-time equivalent jobs to add to 598 existing jobs which will be based in there.

Laid out across three connected arms with a central atrium, the 107,000 sq ft building will not house students, just research and incubator space and it will sit in the southern part of the campus.

Earlier this year, the university highlighted a need to “provide more capacity and space for innovation on their campus and the wider city”. It said the proposal offers a link from “town to gown”.

Meanwhile, plans for a £87m North East Quarter, including the development of an international centre for engineering and physical sciences, are moving forward.

Proposals include redeveloping the existing grade two-listed old mining building and replacing the estates building and central boiler house with a new 161,458 sq ft building, known as The Bragg Centre. A new five-storey atrium would link the old and new buildings.

The Bragg Centre, due for completion in autumn 2019, would house the physics and computing departments, relocating them from EC Stoner, which is in the centre of the campus.

The new Astbury BioStructure Laboratory will be an additional facility as part of the renowned Astbury Centre.

According to the university, new cutting edge instruments will be housed here making it one of the leading centres for structural biology research in the UK.

A pre-application presentation of the proposals will be presented to the plans panel today.

According to a report by the chief planning officer: “The proposal, referred to as the North East Quarter development, forms a key part of the university’s masterplan to develop and improve facilities across the campus.”

It added: “Relocating the schools of physics and computing to an area between chemistry and engineering will increase the connections and enable collaboration in research and teaching between the schools.”

A contract is scheduled to be awarded in November 2017 for the 24-month build programme.