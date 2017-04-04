‘Scunthorpe’s most wanted’: Police re-appeal for information

Police have described a 19-year-old as “Scunthorpe’s most wanted person” as they appeal for a second time for help finding the “violent offender”.

Thomas Edgar is wanted by Humberside Police over a string of offences including serious assaults, criminal damage and driving offences.

Officers say they are concerned that his offending is “escalating”, with further incidents being reported over the past 48 hours.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Miller said: “Thomas Edgar is currently Scunthorpe’s most wanted person and we are determined to ensure he is arrested.

“He is a violent offender linked with serious assaults, criminal damage and driving offences and there is no doubt he is causing harm to the community.

“Due to the serious nature of his offending we are continuing to search for him and will do so until he has been located and is in police custody. A

“Anyone sheltering or helping Edgar from being arrested will also face arrest.”

Police are asking members of the public to ring 999 immediately with information about the suspect’s whereabouts, but urged people not to challenge him themselves.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Humberside Police that people “may even qualify for a reward if he is arrested and convicted as a result of the call”.