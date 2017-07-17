SCX Group serves up record performance

The SCX Group in Sheffield has has delivered its finest ever financial performance.

The firm - renowned for winning contracts to design, manufacture and install two retractable roofs at the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon – saw turnover increase year-on-year by 50%, from £20m to £30m, which managing director Simon Eastwood described as “an amazing achievement”.

Contracts such as Wimbledon, plus numerous wins in the defence, nuclear, construction and manufacturing sectors are giving the SCX Group “a very strong base to build from over the next two years”, he said.

The order book for the 45-year-old family-run company, which specialises in crane and specialist mechanical handling and lifting services, currently stands at £60m, enough to keep it busy until 2021.

“It is the best period we have ever been through, without a doubt,” said Simon.

Part of the group is SCX Special Projects, which was responsible for the concertina-style roof over Wimbledon Centre Court to ensure that play can continue on the grass court whatever the weather. The company is now providing a similar roof for No 1 Court.

The group also incorporates Street CraneXpress, which carries out overhead crane maintenance, repairs, modernisation and installation, with clients including JCB, Toyota and Hitachi Rail on its books. The third business in the group is Burnand XH, a trade wholesaler of electronic, electrical, electromechanical and pneumatic control components.

SCX’s growing reputation is based on its engineering flair and expertise in particular its ability to engineer highly bespoke solutions to complex lifting and mechanical handling problems.

Its recent portfolio has included the supply of ten specialised cranes for use on the Royal Navy’s two new aircraft carriers, and a growing involvement in nuclear handling contracts with the Ministry of Defence.

SCX Special Projects is also working on another major sports stadium project.

“The group has made a major step forward in terms of the type of work we do and the size of the business,” said Simon. “I have no doubt this will continue into the future.”

SCX appointed an extra 12 employees this year, taking the total to 150. To help provide a steady flow of skilled workers, it has own training academy and apprenticeship programme.

The company is based in Roman Ridge Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, and has workshops in nearby Tyler Street and Barrow Road.

Simon added: “The current year’s strategy is in place and there are many new initiatives planned. The SCX academy at Tyler Street has further investments being made which will include an all-singing, all-dancing twin-hoist crane.

“There will also be a light crane system and jib crane to safely train new engineers and apprentices.”

In addition to lifting itself to a new level, the SCX Group has given a boost to the local economy in terms of generating an extensive supply chain and improving the skills of the workforce.