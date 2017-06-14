Search after series of 'indecency incidents' in Leeds

Detectives are appealing for information over a series of "public indecency incidents" in Leeds earlier this year.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries into the four incidents which all happened in St Mark’s Road, Woodhouse, in February and March and which are now believed to involve the same suspect.

On the last three occasions he approached lone women in the street and spoke to them before exposing himself and committing a lewd act. In the first incident he was seen by a man loitering on a grassed area and was thought to be committing a lewd act under his coat.

The incidents have all occurred roughly between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, February 16, two on Wednesday, February 22, and again on Friday, March 24.

The suspect is described as Asian or possibly mixed race, aged in his late teens to early twenties, with dark hair, and was wearing a long dark-coloured coat.

Detective Inspector Mark Strother, of Leeds District CID, said: "These offences have caused understandable distress to the victims, and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect. We are now asking for the public’s help to assist the investigation.

"The incidents have all occurred on the same street in Woodhouse at around the same time of day so we believe the suspect will probably have links to the area or may live in the vicinity.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed any of the incidents or who has seen a man fitting this description acting suspiciously in the area.

"It is possible that he has committed other similar offences but that these may have not been reported and we would like to hear from anyone who has been a victim of any such offence in that area.

"We have been liaising with our colleagues on the neighbourhood policing team who have increased their patrols in the area to provide reassurance and deter any further offences,"

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 0113 385 9406 or via 101 quoting crime number 13170075082, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.