Search continues for York girl reported missing after leaving drama class

Enquiries are continuing to find missing 13-year-old girl from York.

The search for Elise Donoghue is centred around the York, Manchester and Cheshire areas.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We know Elise boarded a train to Manchester last night and has contacts in the North West of England. It’s possible she may have travelled elsewhere since then and enquiries are ongoing with the rail network.

"We urge any members of the public using the rail network between York and Manchester to contact us if they have seen a girl matching Elise’s description.

"The missing people charity are also assisting with our appeal for information in the York and Manchester areas.

"To recap, Elise was reported missing at 8.39pm on Thursday 19 October 2017 after leaving her drama class at the York Theatre Royal on St Leonard’s Place just before 8pm.

"It is not believed Elise has any money or access to a mobile phone, and she is considered vulnerable due to her age."

Elise is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, with blonde hair with a medium build. When she was seen she was wearing a grey hooded top, black leggings, black Ugg boots and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room at North Yorkshire Police. Quote reference number 12170187979. If people have an "immediate sighting" of Elise, call 999.