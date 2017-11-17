Search for 18-year-old in North Yorkshire over suspected 'court order breach'

Have your say

Police are searching for an 18-year-old in North Yorkshire who is wanted over a court order breach.

Lewis Matthew Berkley was the first person in York to be the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

In an appeal, North Yorkshire Police said it was granted in relation to aggressive and abusive behaviour which intimidated communities in the city.

The court order was made last year and runs until 2019, preventing Berkley from interacting with four named people and trying to disguise his identity with a hood when in public.

Berkley has recently been released from prison for burglary and theft offences.

But since his release, the force believes he may have breached his CBO.

They are now appealing for anyone who knows of his whereabouts to come forward.

Berkley is white, with mousey hair and brown eyes, around 5ft 10ins tall and proportionately built.

Officers believe he may currently be in the Clifton or Tang Hall area of York and are carrying out enquiries to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or 999 if the sighting is immediate.