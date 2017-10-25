Search for Elland woman missing for a week

Police are today asking for help to find an Elland woman who has been missing for a week.

Kerry Gladwin, aged 30, was last seen on October 18 in Sowerby Bridge.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, with long black hair and blue eyes. She speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

When she was last seen, Ms Gladwin was wearing a beige coat with a fur collar.

Ms Gladwin is believed to have links to Halifax town centre.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 1260 of October 18.