Search for man wanted in connection with assault of teenager in Richmond

Officers are searching for a man in Richmond who is wanted in connection with the assault of a teenager.

Police are searching for Sean Hugh Lennon, 25, following the an assault in the town on Sunday.

A teenager was kicked and grabbed during the attack, police said.

Lennon is believed to be residing in the Richmond and Catterick Garrison area, and officers are now carrying out checks at properties.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170106402.