Search for man who committed 'sexual act' inside car in view of girl, 12

A man was spotted committing a lewd act inside a car in Grimsby.
Police are trying to trace the man, who was sitting in a car carrying out "a sexual act", in Park Drive on Sunday.
He was seen by a 12-year-old girl, who reported him for the offence, which took place between 4pm and 4.30pm.
He has been described as white, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue patterned shirt.
The car he sitting in was light-coloured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 515 of September 24.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.