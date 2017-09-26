Search for man who committed 'sexual act' inside car in view of girl, 12

Have your say

A man was spotted committing a lewd act inside a car in Grimsby.

Police are trying to trace the man, who was sitting in a car carrying out "a sexual act", in Park Drive on Sunday.

He was seen by a 12-year-old girl, who reported him for the offence, which took place between 4pm and 4.30pm.

He has been described as white, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue patterned shirt.

The car he sitting in was light-coloured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 515 of September 24.