Search for missing Bradford man last seen at weekend

Police are trying to trace a man from Bradford who has been missing since the weekend.

Anthony Knopwood, from Denholme, was last seen on Saturday night and was thought to be travelling to Bradford city centre for a night out.

Police and his family are now concerned for his welfare and say his disappearance is "out of character."

Mr Knopwood, 28, is about 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and his appearance is described as being of mixed race.

He has short black hair and a beard, as well as a tattoo on his left ear which says ‘Mum’, and the word ‘Ants’ tattooed on his right arm.

Mr Knopwood was last seen wearing blue jeans, black trainers and a beige hooded top with the words ‘Gym King’ on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting log number 1604 of September 25.