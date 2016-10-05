Search for missing York man

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who has been reported missing from his home.

Ethan Peters lives in the Hull Road area and was last seen at Vodka Revolution bar in the city centre at around 1am yesterday on Monday October 3.

My Peters is described as slim, 175cms tall and has dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing glasses, jeans or chinos, a black jacket and a navy blue polo shirt.

North Yorkshire police say that an “extensive investigation is currently under way to find him” and the force is appealing for anyone who has seen someone matching his description, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch immediately by calling 101. Quote incident number 12160180683.