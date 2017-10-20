Search for owner of stolen Honda motorbike recovered in Knottingley

Police have appealed for information after recovering a stolen motorcycle in Knottingley.

The Honda Rebel bike was found this morning and officers later found out that it was been reported stolen.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This morning officers on mobile patrol in the Knottingley area located a 125cc Honda Rebel motorbike which had no registration plate and had been left on it’s side by two males who made off when they sighted a police presence.

"Checks on the motorbikes VIN number came back that the motorbike had been reported stolen and it has subsequently been recovered.

Anyone with any further information about the motorbike is asked to call 101 and quote log number 720 of then October 20.