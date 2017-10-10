Search for relatives after death of woman from Leeds

Have your say

Coroners are searching for relatives of a woman from Leeds who has died.

Susan Oliver, of Moor Avenue, Clifford, Wetherby, died on Friday.

Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious, but they are appealing for family members of Ms Oliver to come forward.

Officers believe she was married and divorced, and her married name was Welham.

Ms Oliver is also thought to have a brother called John Oliver, who lives in Lancashire, and possibly a sister in Scotland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coroner’s Officer Marie Silvester on 01924 292301.