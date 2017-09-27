Search for victims after wristband thefts at 2017 Bingley Music Live festival

Have your say

Detectives investigating the theft of wristbands to a Yorkshire music festival are urging victims to come forward.

Police said wristbands, which gave entry to this year's Bingley Music Live festival earlier this month, were stolen.

People who were refused entry after buying a wristband are being asked to come forward as part of the fraud investigation.

A man, in his 40s, from Manchester, was arrested in connection with the offence but was later released pending further enquiries.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the festival and was not allowed entry is asked to contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, or report online at www.actionfraud.police.uk