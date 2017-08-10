Season ticket win couple overjoyed to meet Leeds United star Jansson

LIFELONG Leeds United fans Alex and Jay Carter were overjoyed to meet their favourite player after wining a radio contest.

The couple from South Milford won a Radio Aire competition to win two season tickets bought by United star Pontus Jansson and donated by him.

Alex, 41, went on the Radio Aire website to enter the competition and correctly guessed the number of people in the Leeds United car park from historic photographs of the club’s Elland Road ground.

She and husband Jay, 35, were excited at the prospect of meeting Jansson when he handed over their tickets, along with a signed Leeds United shirt, at Radio Aire’s headquarters on Burley Road near Leeds city centre this afternoon. (Thurs Aug 8)

Alex said: “We got the chance to ask him a couple of questions, but we couldn’t really think of anything original to ask.

“We were telling him how much we appreciated him more than anything else.

“He is my favourite player. He can really control the game from the back. It was so exciting, we couldn’t stop smiling.

“It was quite overwhelming really, it was amazing to met Pontus.

“In person he was very kind and softly spoken and polite. He was just a really genuinely nice guy, as I hoped he would be.

“Pontus donated the tickets himself because he said if he wasn’t a player he would be a fan. It really was kind of him to donate the tickets.”

Jansson has become a popular player at Elland Road after making his debut for Leeds on August 23 2016, starting in Leeds’ League Cup fixture against Luton Town.

His league debut came in September 2016 in a 1–0 defeat against Huddersfield Town.