Second crash at Scarborough race as two Air Ambulances called out again and multiple people injured

A second crash at a race in Scarborough this afternoon has led to two Air Ambulances landing at a race track again.

A rider at Olivers Mount crashed through a fence and hit spectators, according to a spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Olivers Mount - the scene of the first crash

Two Air Ambulances landed - for the second time today - and three road ambulances were also called.

Two spectators were taken to hospital in Scarborough, while the rider was airlifted to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a second collision at Oliver’s Mount circuit at around 1.45pm on Sunday 24 September 2017.

"There are a number of casualties.

"We will provide further information when we are able."

