Second fatality on West Yorkshire railway as Bradford man struck by train

A 50-year-old man from Bradford died yesterday evening after being struck by a train.

British Transport Police were called to Saltaire station at 8.20pm.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers attended alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. However the person, who has been identified as a 50-year old man from the Bradford area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Services between Leeds and Skiption, Bradford Forster Square, Morecambe and Appleby were affected.

The death was the second to take place on the railway in West Yorkshire yesterday.

A man, who had not been named, was hit by a train and killed at Horsforth station shortly before 2pm.