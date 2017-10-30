Secretary of State agrees to meet Yorkshire MPs to discuss future of devolution

Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid has agreed to meet with Yorkshire and Humber MPs in a bid to progress the debate around devolution for the region.

The intervention comes amid a stand-off over the prospect of a One Yorkshire deal following the collapse of the Sheffield City Region settlement.

The Keighley MP John Grogan wrote to the minister earlier this month to request a meeting with supporters of the pan-Yorkshire deal – a group known as the “coalition of the willing”.

Responding to a separate request from the Hull MP Diana Johnson todayday, Mr Javid confirmed he has plans to meet with local politicians and “looks forward” to it.

A total of 17 councils from across the wider Yorkshire area have now come together to push for a One Yorkshire deal despite continued opposition by Sheffield and Rotherham.

Some ministers have also warned against the idea, with Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry suggesting that it will prove impossible to get all 20 of the region’s councils to agree a framework.

Speaking in August, Mr Berry added that authorities in South Yorkshire risk losing out on around £100m of funding if the Sheffield City Region deal falls through.

However, he stressed that the successful completion of the South Yorkshire settlement did not preclude a future deal for the rest of the region.

Quizzing ministers in the Commons yesterday, Ms Johnson, who has concerns about the Government’s focus on elected mayors, asked whether the Secretary of State would “be willing to meet Yorkshire and the Humber MPs to discuss the future of devolution in the area, in order to drive economic growth in the region”.

Mr Javid replied that he had recently received a similar request, adding: “I have accepted that... and look forward to the meeting.”

Pressing ministers on the One Yorkshire deal, the Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis also asked if they ever suspected they “might be on the wrong side of this argument”.

Mr Berry replied that the Government has been “absolutely clear that we will not undermine or unpick the South Yorkshire devolution deal”.

Commenting on Mr Javid’s announcement, Ms Johnson told the Yorkshire Post it was time to start “exploring alternatives” for the region.

“If the government is serious about regenerating Yorkshire and the Humber, they would not insist on this ‘one size fits all’ model of elected mayors,” she said.

“In Hull and the Humber, if the elected mayor plans fails to get off the ground as it has done for the past four years we need another model for devolving power to our area and getting local authorities to work together across boundaries.”