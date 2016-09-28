Seddon to deliver conversion for Hallmark

Developer Seddon has been appointed to a £4.4m conversion project for Hallmark Cards ahead of the company’s relocation to a new head office.

The US owned card publisher is consolidating its Bradford based operations to one site, Dawson Lane, which was previously its UK manufacturing plant.

Seddon will convert the existing warehouse, constructing mezzanine floors with lift and stair access, to provide new office space for the company’s creative, business and administrative teams.

The project also involves the refitting of electrical services, as well as refurbishing existing facilities and external alterations, including new windows and fire exits.

The site currently houses 180 distribution staff but this will increase to 630 once Seddon completes the work in March 2017, and the head office staff relocate.

Richard Campbell, international supply chain director for Hallmark Cards, said: “We have a great opportunity to make our Dawson Lane site right for the future.”