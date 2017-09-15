See the giant vegetables that have pulled in the crowds at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

It is a seasonal competition that is steeped in history after being launched for this first time more than 40 years ago.

And vegetables, plants and flowers of all shapes and sizes were on show once again for this year’s Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

Peter Glazebrook from Newark with his heaviest onion at 14.69lb's - winner of the heaviest onion competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

With a range of classes and prizes, judges this year have seen a record of 179 entries for the show’s Giant Vegetable competition and its novice counterparts at the three-day contest, which opened yesterday, at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Organisers say around 40,000 visitors and more than 1,000 exhibitors are expected to attend the contest before it draws to a close tomorrow.

Nick Smith, show director, told The Yorkshire Post: “The show has been a great success this year.

We had a record number of entries in the Giant Vegetables and we have had some great ones from novices too.

“We are expecting 40,000 people this weekend so we are hoping each and every one of them sees what we have got to show here.

“This show has been running for over 40 years and we like to think it gets better every year.”

This year, the show’s theme was ‘Postcards from the Hedge’, exploring the international origins of some of the region’s most popular plants.

In the Giant Vegetable classes, Joe Atherton, from Mansfield, one prizes for the heaviest potato, carrot and beetroot, which weighed 16.81kg.

And Richard Mann, from Rothwell, Leeds, saw his 685lb pumpkin win praise from the judges and Peter Glazebrook, from Newark, took the heaviest marrow accolade with his 66.8kg entry. There was also victory for Crewe-based heuchera experts Plantagogo, who won the Best in Show for plant nursery displays.

Judges awarded a total of 23 Premier Gold prizes yesterday, seven more than in 2016.

There were also 17 Gold Awards, 12 Silver Gilt and six Silvers issued.