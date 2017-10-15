Selby man missing for three days after leaving home on an errand

Police are appealing for information from the public to trace a man from the Selby district who has been missing for three days.

Richard Taylor, 30, from South Milford was reported missing by parents at 6pm on Thursday after he failed to return home after leaving at 11.45am that day to run repair a tyre in the Knottingley area.

Missing man Richard Taylor.

The vehicle he was driving, a distinctive gold-coloured Ford Ranger Wildcat pick-up truck, registration number SN67 ZRL, was found parked in a lay-by on Gateforth New Road, near Selby Golf Club, at around 8pm yesterday. It was left unattended and insecure but the keys were inside the vehicle.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Richard is very close to his family and it is out of character for him not to return home or have any contact with them via phone or text message. He is also a prolific user of Facebook, but his account has been inactive while he has been missing.

“Police enquiries have been ongoing to locate Richard. It was initially treated as a medium risk missing person case, but it has since moved to high risk due to the time he has been out of contact.

“Richard’s family and friends are also using social media to assist the appeal. They have also been out searching the local area.

“It is known he has friends in the Leeds and Wakefield area of West Yorkshire, as well as the Blackpool area of Lancashire.”

Mr Taylor is white, slim, 5ft 6ins and has mousy coloured hair and blue eyes. He was wearing jeans and a t-shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone who knows where he is or believes they may have seen somebody matching his description or noticed the distinctive gold Ford Ranger pick-up truck over the past few days is asked to call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 12170183257.