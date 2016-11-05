Sentimental signs stolen from pensioner's home

Sentimental signs collected by a pensioner were stolen from their home.

Police have made a fresh appeal after the theft, which happened at around 6am on October 22 in Shipley.

The distinctive signs were stolen from the home of an elderly person, in West Way.

Det Con Ian Walker, of Bradford District CID, said: "The signs were collected by the elderly victim over a number of years and have sentimental value. They are distinctive and I would appeal to anyone who sees them or has any information about the burglary to get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.