September 11 firefighters honoured at New York memorial

Candles in memory of the passengers and crew of Flight 93, are carried to the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

The 343 firefighters who died 15 years ago in the September 11 attacks have been honoured at a memorial service for acts of heroism that New York’s mayor said “most of us could not fathom”.

Hundreds of family members of those who died and those who survived the attacks listened to their loved ones remembered for their courage on a day that would claim the lives of more firefighters than any other day in the nation’s history.

The names of the dead firefighters were read aloud during the service at St Patrick’s Cathedral.

