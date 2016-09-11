September 11 firefighters honoured at New York memorial

The 343 firefighters who died 15 years ago in the September 11 attacks have been honoured at a memorial service for acts of heroism that New York’s mayor said “most of us could not fathom”.

Hundreds of family members of those who died and those who survived the attacks listened to their loved ones remembered for their courage on a day that would claim the lives of more firefighters than any other day in the nation’s history.

The names of the dead firefighters were read aloud during the service at St Patrick’s Cathedral.