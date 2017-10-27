Serial Halifax burglar used stolen car to raid house as victims slept

A Halifax man has been jailed for a series of burglaries including one he used a stolen car from Elland to drive to Hebden Bridge to raid a house.

David Phillip Lamb, 40, of Jubilee Road, was arrested after the series of burglaries and theft of motor vehicles in the Calder Valley area of the district earlier this year.

On February 19, with others he used a Peugeot 108 stolen in a burglary in Elland to drive to Hebden Bridge where a house was burgled whilst the victims slept in their bed.

The victims were disturbed by people in their home and on investigating they saw their BMW car drive away.

Lamb crashed the Peugeot 108 a short distance away from the burglary and the car was found to have stolen property on the back seat.

The BMW was later also found crashed.

David Lamb pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to aggravated vehicle taking and two domestic burglaries.

He was sentenced to 64 months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years after his release from prison.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson from Calderdale CID said after the hearing; “Protracted enquiries and the overwhelming evidence gathered against Lamb has resulted in a substantial prison sentence. The message is clear, if you burgle people’s homes, especially at night, when you are caught, you will go to jail.”