Serious collision causes road closures near Knaresborough

Emergency services are dealing with a serious collision near Knaresborough.

The accident has taken place on the B6163, near the junction of the A658 Knaresborough by-pass, which has been closed to traffic.

It was reported at 4.36pm today and road closures and diversions are being put in place by highways to allow the emergency teams to work at the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference NYP-06092017-0347.