Software firm Servelec​ ​Group ​said it is positive about its long term prospects ​following recent contract wins​.

​The Sheffield-based firm​ has faced a number of ​timing setbacks and in June it issued a profits warning, which wiped £71m off its value, after it said 2016 operating profits ​would be significantly lower than market expectations​.​

The firm blamed​ the​ ​timing of orders​ and said it would reduce costs, including redundancies of less than 20 people out of a workforce of 700.​ ​

Servelec’s CEO​ ​Alan Stubbs​ ​said​: “We had a few redundancies in Sheffield - less than 20. Other parts of the business were needing those skills so we passed quite a few people, around five, from healthcare to Corelogic.” Corelogic provides adult and children’s social care case management software​​.

​“We are moving functions back to Sheffield, where we can get a lot of staff from the universities​. London can’t get that level of staff. We have closed our Belfast office and are closing Salford and moving functions to Sheffield, which we are expanding,” said Mr Stubbs.

Servelec said large contract wins in ​the second half​, which will be executed during 2016, 2017 and beyond​,​ together with a growing pipeline of opportunities mean​s it is​ on track to return to growth in 2017.​

​“​The ​b​oard is positive about the long-term prospects for Servelec​,” said Mr Stubbs​.

​“​Swift action has been taken​ ​to strengthen our sales team and reduce implementation resources in Healthcare and to reallocate​ ​resources across Controls and Technologies whilst maintaining our ongoing focus on reducing costs.

​“​Coupled with recent contract wins we are confident in achieving the revised market expectations for​ ​the year.​“​

​The group said that the timing issues related to the Government delaying the need for healthcare providers to refresh their software.

“When the Government said we will release funding to help you in 2017, everyone just said: ‘Let’s wait until 2017’,” said Mr Stubbs.

The group said it has seen no impact from the UK’s decision to leave the EU, except for a small gain on currency following the collapse of the pound.

​“​The long term structural​ ​demand for our technology, products and services remains. Our customers value our products,​ ​services and our people such that Servelec continues to be their first choice when opportunities​ ​come to market​,” said Mr Stubbs.

Analyst Chris Glasper at N+1 Singer said: “After well publicised delays in both Healthcare and Automation, Servelec’s Interims reflect a difficult ​first half.

“​Trading since has progressed in line with revised expectations and, somewhat reassuringly, we make no change to our forecasts this morning. The outlook statement is more positive, giving some hope the delays are being resolved. We remain supporters of the medium term investment case and see today’s announcement as a positive step towards rehabilitation.​“​