Seven arrested over Halloween motorbike chaos in Leeds

Seven people have been arrested during dawn raids linked to a Halloween 'ride out' which brought chaos to the streets of Leeds.

More than 80 people riding motorbikes and quad bikes congregated in Kirkstall Road before a large tore through the city centre en masse.

They drove through pedestrian areas and shopping arcade during what police described as "lawless" behaviour which put the public at risk.

Chief Superintendent Paul Money, Leeds District Commander, said: “The behaviour that was witnessed in the city that night put people’s safety at risk, caused unnecessary fear to the public and created an image of lawlessness that we simply cannot allow to go unchecked.

“We promised robust action to target those involved and today’s operation sees us delivering on that. The arrests we have made today are by no way the conclusion of this investigation and we do anticipate identifying other suspects and making further arrests as well as taking other action to prosecute other offences arising from this incident."

CCTV appeal: Detectives investigating Leeds Halloween 'ride out' want to trace these men

Leeds council wins court order banning groups of anti-social motorbikers in city

Bike-riding yobs cause mayhem on key Leeds road route

Six men, aged 22 to 26, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance in relation to the incident on October 31.

Officers from Leeds District, supported by colleagues from West Yorkshire Police’s Protective Services Operations, made the arrests and carried out searches of addresses in Bramley, Armley, Harehills, Burmantofts, Roundhay, Farnley, and Batley.

They seized four motorbikes and a number of items of motorcycle equipment, such as helmets and clothing, as part of the investigation.

Det Supt Money said: “I want to reassure people who were directly affected by this incident and also the wider community that we will continue to work closely alongside our partners in the local authority to put comprehensive plans in place to prevent and deter any similar events. We hope today’s operation and our continuing investigation will send out a very clear message to anyone who is considering arranging or taking part in any such event in the future.”

The organiser of the event, a 26-year-old man from Headingley, was arrested on November 1 and remains on police bail pending further enquiries.