Seven new restaurants and bars opening in Leeds for winter

‘Tis the season for over-indulging, and with a host of new restaurants and bars opening in Leeds in the coming months, there are plenty of places to spoil yourself rotten.

Smokin' Bar & Kitchen

Enjoy a taste of the Old West from Friday December 1 at this new American-style BBQ restaurant on The Headrow, where delicious slow-cooked meats will be served with a contemporary twist.

As well as succulent chargrilled steaks, ribs and wings (all marinated in their own signature glazes and rubs), there will be a selection of smoked fish dishes, including creole salmon, spiced blackened cod, and giant shrimp to enjoy - all with a deliciously smoky flavour.

Dirty Martini

Boasting glamourous interiors and an impressive range of bespoke cocktails, this upmarket bar is branching out from its London roots to bring the party up north.

Opening on Saturday November 18 in Atlas House on King Street, the 290-capacity venue will offer some tasty bar snacks and small plates to be enjoyed alongside their renowned martini cocktails, champagne, wine or beer.

La Casita

Expanding from its venues in Ilkley, Boston Spa and Horsforth, this popular Spanish eatery will open the doors to its newest site on Granary Wharf on Friday November 17.

Serving traditional Andalusian tapas, local gins, Spanish craft ales, beers and hand-selected wines, La Casita has all of the ingredients for a perfect evening out.

Aperitivo

In place of the popular French eatery, Dough Bistro, executive chef Luke Downing is re-opening the West Park venue as Aperitivo, a brand new concept serving Italian inspired small plates and stone-baked pizzas.

Indian Tiffin Room

Specialising in authentic street food inspired by popular regional dishes from India, Indian Tiffin Room on Park Row prides itself on offering a healthy menu which is less influenced by spices, but still delivers on vibrant and traditional flavours.

Dosa, thali, chaats and kebabs are just a few of the authentic dishes on offer, and there will be a range of beers, wines, cocktails and soft drinks to pair with your meal.

The Ivy

Acclaimed restaurant The Ivy will soon be throwing open its doors at Victoria Gate, as the luxury brand extends its portfolio into the north.

While no official date has been announced for the Leeds opening, those impatient to get a taste of The Ivy’s fine cuisine and distinctively glamorous setting can head to the new Harrogate venue, opening on Wednesday November. 15

The Ticket Office

Based in Ilkley, this new cocktail and wine bar is a little further afield, but it promises to be a drinking den worth visiting.

Opening on Friday November 24, the bar gives a nod to the building's former life as a Victorian ticket office, with a modern twist, and will serve up an innovative range of cocktails and fine wines, along with a menu of small plates.

Originally published on our sister site, iNews - www.inews.co.uk/essentials/lifestyle/food-and-drink/leeds-new-restaurants-bars-winter