Seven unusual things to do on a rainy day in Leeds

The night are drawing in and the weather's getting wetter.

We've rounded up seven lesser-known indoor Leeds attractions to keep you occupied during the colder months...

Thackray Medical Museum

The former Leeds Union Workhouse building next to St James's Hospital (above) has been converted into a fascinating museum. There's a recreation of a dirty Leeds street in 1842, complete with disgusting smells, and displays of medical instruments through the ages. You can find out more about the horrors of surgery before anaesthetics and see an 'iron lung' used to treat polio victims. Although there's a kids' zone, some of the exhibits aren't suitable for young children.

The Leeds Wall

This indoor climbing centre is located on Gelderd Road, between Holbeck and Wortley. It offers a range of climbing routes (from beginners' courses to more advanced challenges) along a number of bouldering walls, and is suitable for all ages and standards.

Leeds Craft Beer Experience

Leeds is a great city for craft beer enthusiasts - but few people know you can take a guided tour around some of the best breweries. Starting at North Brewing Co on Sheepscar Grove, you'll visit Tall Boys Beer Market and Tapped before ending up at the Northern Monk Brewery. Visit yorkshirebrewerytour.com to book.

TeamSport Go-karting

This exciting racing circuit can be found on South Accommodation Road in Hunslet. The 580-metre track has tricky hairpin turns to make it more challenging, but it's a great way to have fun with family and friends.

Jackrabbits Pottery

If you're in search of more relaxing entertainment, try this charming pottery studio on Roundhay Road. It welcomes both adults and children, and staff can supervise while you paint and decorate your chosen piece. They also serve hot drinks.

Aerial Yoga

If you're bored of standard yoga classes, give an aerial session a go. These classes at the Workhouse Fitness Club in Pudsey use low-hanging fabric to support your weight in a number of poses designed to achieve optimal postural alignment through physical relaxation.

Jump Inc

Trampoline parks are all the rage, and this one in Holbeck boasts over 200 trampolines. And that's not all - there are tumble tracks, jump ramps, slack lines, huge air bags, and a giant dodgeball arena. This exciting urban playground is ideal for energetic thrill-seekers, and all ages are welcome.

A version of this article first appeared in our sister paper i news