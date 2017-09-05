Severe delays after vehicle collides with bridge on major East Yorkshire route

Have your say

Motorists face severe delays in East Yorkshire after a vehicle collided with a bridge on a major route.

The A63 westbound is now closed between junctions with the A15 near Hull and A1034 at South Cave following the crash.

Highways England said a closure will remain in place for a number of hours.

A vehicle collided with a bridge and debris scattered across the carriageway.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Due to the nature of this incident it is anticipated that the closure will remain in place for a number of hours.

"This incident is led by Humberside Police with assistance from Highways England. "