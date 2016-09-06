Severe delays on M1 after crash near Leeds

Severe delays are being reported on the M1 this morning following a crash.

Debris has been scattered across the northbound carriageway, with one lane blocked after a van and lorry collided.

The crash happened between junction 46 (Leeds Colton) and junction 47 (Garforth).

Have you downloaded the free YEP app available on Android and iphone?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ANDROID VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE iPHONE VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP