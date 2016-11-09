‘Sexual predator’ GP sentenced after more victims come forward

A former doctor has been jailed for a further two-and-a-half years in prison for a string of indecent assaults against patients including a 12-year-old girl.

Andrew Johnson, 64, formerly of Station Road, Bawtry, is currently in prison, serving a sentence of nearly 12 years for numerous sexual assaults against patients.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today where his prison sentence was extended to 14 years and two months.

On Monday Johnson pleaded guilty to 12 counts of indecent assault against eight patients.

Two of his victims were under 16 at the time and his youngest victim was 12-years-old.

The offences happened between 1978 and 1997 at Johnson’s GP surgeries in Doncaster.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, who has been overseeing the investigation into Johnson since 2010, said he was indebted to the victims who had bravely come forward to report his “horrific” crimes.

He said: “Johnson completely and utterly abused his position and today marks the culmination of an over five-year investigation.

“I hope that the victims feel some reassurance from today’s hearing.

“Johnson preyed on young girls aged between 12 and 16 and he also preyed on women and pregnant women, who attended his surgery over many years.

“He is a sexual predator, and was also described by the judge as a paedophile preying on young children. On his own admission, he was unable to remember precisely how many victims he had abused.

“The judge also praised the police for a throughout and comprehensive investigation and I echo his praise for the investigating team who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Johnson was struck off by the General Medical Council before the police investigation began in 2010.