Shareholders to miss final dividend as shares tumble with Carclo

SHARES IN plastics firm​ ​​Carclo ​tumbled 17 per cent after it ​said it is unlikely to be able to pay shareholders their final dividend​ following​ restraints resulting from the UK’s vote to leave the European Union​.

The firm’s Wipac division designs and manufactures exterior lights for luxury supercars. These are mostly based on high-power LED technology in which Carclo is a world leader in the supply of optics.

The company said it operates from a world class design & manufacturing facility with all key processes integrated and is able to deliver challenging designs in LED technology.

Wipac is the only lighting supplier worldwide that is 100 per cent focused on the premium and supercar market.

It employs a highly skilled design team, capable of all aspects of product design, with a track record of delivering the most challenging design concepts.