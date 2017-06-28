Sheeplechase for school funds

RUNNERS who fancy heading for the hills near Skipton can try their hand at a special Sheeplechase to raise funds for a village school.

The event on July 16, dreamt up by obstacle course race enthusiast Rob Potter and his wife Emma, a teacher at Carleton Primary School, includes two new exciting off-road courses – a 2.5k fun run for all ages and abilities, and a 10k fell run for more experienced runners.

Every finisher will earn a medal and a prize donated by sponsors Saltaire Brewery. Visit www.sheeplechase.com.