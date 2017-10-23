Sheffield bank robbers still on the run

Bank robbers who struck in Sheffield last week are still on the run today, detectives have revealed.

They staged a robbery at HSBC in Darnall on Friday morning and escaped with cash.

The crooks, whose faces were covered during the raid in Staniforth Road, drove off in a red Mazda car, which was later found abandoned in nearby Wilstrop Road.

The driver is thought to have been a white man, aged between 28 and 35, who was of a stocky build and had facial hair.

Detectives investigating the robbery want to hear from witnesses.

Detective Constable Phil Duffy, who is leading the police probe, said: “An extensive investigation is currently ongoing and officers have been working to gather forensic evidence, review CCTV and to speak to witnesses in the area.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident however the members of staff have been left incredibly shaken by what has happened.

“I would like to offer my reassurance that a dedicated team of officers are working to identify the offenders and all lines of enquiry are currently being pursued."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.