Sheffield Christmas Market 2017 - dates, times and what to expect

Sheffield's much loved Christmas market kicks off again tomorrow - and here's all you need to know about this popular festive attraction.

The wooden cabins will be in place along Fargate and the Peace Gardens right up until Christmas Eve - with a vast array of gifts for all the family plus food, drink and plenty of other attractions.

This year's event includes 50 separate cabins.

Here's all you need to know.

When does it open?

The Christmas market opens on November 15 and runs until Christmas Eve.

What times is it open?

It will be open from 10am to 6pm Sundays to Wednesdays and 10am to 8pm Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays up until December 24.

How many cabins will there be?

Shoppers this year can expect 50 separate huts and chalets.

Where does the market take place?

The Christmas cabins cover Fargate, the Town Hall Square and Peace Gardens.

What will I be able to buy?

You name it, there will be all sorts on sale. From jewellery to clothing, seasonal food and drink to ornaments and novelties, toys, sweets and much, much more.

What else is there?

Santas Grotto is at the heart of the event with the much loved Sleigh Bar and the traditional German Sausage grill too. The grotto gives youngsters a chance to meet Santa himself with a photo opportunity and top quality gifts for every child.

What else is going on in the city centre this Christmas?

The highly-acclaimed THOR's tipi bar will be making its welcome return on Tuesday, November 21 and will be running to New Year's Eve.

The bar is formed from two linked canvas tipis, festooned with lighting and decked out with wooden tables and benches, cosy furs and an open fire pit.

An outdoor heated area will allow customers to soak up the festival atmosphere whilst watching the hustle and bustle around them.

Local beer maker Abbeydale Brewery will be serving lagers and draft ales and THOR’S guest beer will be making its introduction to Sheffield customers.

Mulled wine, hot cider and a fully licensed bar will ensure there is something to warm everyone’s cockles.

A hot chocolate station allows kids, big and small, to choose a topping for their homemade chocolate treat.

One of Sheffield’s favourite street food vendors, The Gravy Train, will be making its debut, bringing its classic poutine-inspired menu to the event.

THOR’S tipi bar will be open from 10:30am to 11pm daily from November 21 through to December 31 but will be closed on Christmas Day.