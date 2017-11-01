Sheffield cyber security start-up set to work with GCHQ

Sheffield start-up Ioetec has been selected to join an ‘accelerator’ run by government listening post GCHQ to create the next generation of leaders in cyber security.

The firm is one of nine that will now begin an intensive nine-month programme – backed by £25,000 of funding – to help them grow including mentoring, business services, office space and access to GCHQ itself.

Ioetec, based in Aizlewoods Mill, Spitalfields, provides a cloud-based service which ensures internet-connected devices are kept secure.

Mark Davies, managing director, said: “We are excited to have joined the GCHQ cyber accelerator program.

“We believe Ioetec’s service brings a vital solution to the increasing cyberthreat to the Internet of Things and our association with GCHQ will bring valuable expertise to our business.

“We are also looking at innovative ways we can work with advanced manufacturers to ensure that cyber security is built into their systems and processes right from the start.”

The GCHQ Cyber Accelerator is part of the Government’s £1.9 billion investment to transform the UK’s cyber security.

It is a partnership between GCHQ, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Wayra UK, an accelerator that is part of Telefónica.

Minister of state for digital Matt Hancock said: “With the digital economy continuing to rapidly expand, it’s vital that we invest in the next generation of cyber security start-ups to ensure that the UK is the safest place to be online.

“The enhanced GCHQ Cyber Accelerator Programme will bring even more investment and world – leading support to some of the UK’s most innovative companies – helping them develop the skills and cutting-edge technology that will better protect us all from any future cyber attacks.

“The accelerator – part of the Cheltenham Innovation Centre – is a key commitment in the Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy and builds on the wealth of cyber excellence in Cheltenham itself.”