Sheffield drug dealer found with gun jailed for a decade

A Sheffield drug dealer found with a gun has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years for running his 'business' from his home.

Marcus Jarrett, aged 25, was arrested after officers raided his home in leafy Endcliffe Vale Road, Endcliffe, and found Class A drugs on display in his kitchen as well as a Taurus semi- automatic 9mm pistol in the house.

A firearm found in Marcus Jarrett's house

Detectives, who seized £28,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, said the flash dealer thought he was 'above the law'.

In addition to the drug stash they seized designer clothing worth £20,000, with some items still having the price tags on.

One jacket alone had cost the dealer £1,005.

Detectives also found £7,000 in cash during the raid on Monday, April 24.

Class A drugs found during a police raid of Marcus Jarrett's house

PC Gareth Webb said: “Jarrett thought he could conduct his drug supply business from his home, clearly believing he was above the law and safe enough to leave thousands of pounds of drugs on show in his kitchen and illegally possess a firearm.

“Unfortunately for Jarrett, officers were aware of his illegal activities and obtained a warrant for his address to dismantle his business.

“As well as the drugs, firearm and cash seized, five large bags of designer clothing were also recovered from the property, valued at around £20,000, with some items still with the price tags attached and receipts.

“One coat was alone priced at £1,005 and several pairs of shoes amounted to over £900. At a time when Jarrett had been claiming housing benefit and income support, this will now be subject to a Proceeds of Crime investigation and all of Jarrett’s assets will be looked into.

“I hope this send out a very strong and clear message to those who choose to be involved in any form of criminality, it will not be tolerated in our city and we will continue to deal with individuals and groups who think they are above the law.”

Jarrett pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.