Sheffield entrepreneur wins £13,500 award to launch aid to help disabled people walk

A Sheffield entrepreneur has been awarded more than £13,000 to help launch an aid to help disabled people walk.

Andrew Morgan was selected as a winner at the star-studded Creator Awards in London last week.

Following a competitive pitching process, Andrew was awarded £13,500 by judges to officially launch the WILD Walker – a walking aid for people who have less balance because of neuro-disabilities, that has been in development for three years.

Andrew, co-Founder of exyo was one of several winners at the awards, a global initiative established by WeWork to recognise and reward creators from all over the world.

The Incubate Award category, which provides help to individuals with an idea or project that needs funding and assistance with introducing it to the world, saw finalists pitch their business idea to a panel of judges.

Andrew, along with two other mechanical engineering graduates from the University of Sheffield, set up exyo - a company creating outdoor walking aids for people who have less balance because of neuro-disabilites.

Using the skills learnt in their degrees to make a difference, the team want to have a real impact on the lives of those with mobility needs by producing walking aids that improve people’s physical circumstances, to alleviate the stresses and stigmatisation that arise with current models on the market.

exyo has developed the ‘WILD walker’ from concept, through multiple prototype iterations, to the point where it now excitingly meets the British Standards for Class 1 medical devices of its type.

exyo plan to use the £13,5000 prize money from The Creator Awards to manufacture their first batch of 25 walkers, and further revolutionise their business.

Andrew said: “We are absolutely psyched about winning. With the money that we have won from The Creator Awards we will finally be able to enter the market and start selling our outdoor walking aids, helping to change the lives of those who have less balance because of neuro-disabilities.”

Andrew’s co-Founder, Kit Hughes, said: “The Creator Awards was absolutely amazing. There was a lot of suspense before the awards were announced, so it’s a relief to know that we were selected as winners. We’re really excited to start making a difference with the money we have won!”